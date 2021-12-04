Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers makes up about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $45,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,214,000 after buying an additional 24,543 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after buying an additional 35,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 81.40% and a net margin of 26.36%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

