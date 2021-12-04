Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the October 31st total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NYSE:FOF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,813. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $14.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 70.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

