Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
CODX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 505,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,491. The stock has a market cap of $241.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.