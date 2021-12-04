Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

CODX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.35. 505,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,491. The stock has a market cap of $241.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of -3.26. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,251,000 after buying an additional 18,163 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,827 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 79,289 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CODX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

