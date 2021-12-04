CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Insider Derek Sammann Sells 4,500 Shares

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total value of $1,020,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CME opened at $225.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.45. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.15 and a 12 month high of $230.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.34 and a 200 day moving average of $210.23.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $44,187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,212,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

