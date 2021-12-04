Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 286,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,602 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $6,850,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 744,740 shares of company stock worth $120,455,635. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

