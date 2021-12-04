Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 24,332 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 73.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,332 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.34 and a 1-year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

