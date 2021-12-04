Clear Street Markets LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15,185.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 506.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after buying an additional 395,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Investec lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $28.42 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.