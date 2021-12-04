Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 33,200 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 106.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

