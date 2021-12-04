Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 2,399 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 114.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in NIKE by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,968 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in NIKE by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,835,022 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $411,731,000 after acquiring an additional 498,915 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in NIKE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,421 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $170.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.