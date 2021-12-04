Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 24,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 278,725 shares.The stock last traded at $98.28 and had previously closed at $101.44.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 16,894.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 687,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 683,897 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 65.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,181,000 after acquiring an additional 354,284 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,345.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 205,501 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 157.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 182,419 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 299.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 185,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.