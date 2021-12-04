Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.
Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 217,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,392. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $963.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.
