Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarus.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Clarus by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 564,979 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clarus by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 124,448 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLAR stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 217,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,392. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $963.96 million, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. Clarus has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

