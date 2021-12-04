Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $159.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.51 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.82. The stock has a market cap of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

