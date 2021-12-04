Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 727,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 127,807 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,301,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

