Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $220.99 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.