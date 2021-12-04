Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Workday stock opened at $266.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,483.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total transaction of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,735 shares of company stock worth $162,230,987. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

