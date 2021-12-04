Clarity Financial LLC Sells 1,177 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Clarity Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 244.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 895,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after buying an additional 635,858 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 638,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 139,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 63,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after purchasing an additional 82,898 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.39 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1 year low of $38.48 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22.

