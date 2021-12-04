Clarity Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Clarity Financial LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,712,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 253,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 165.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter.

IYT opened at $262.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.46. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

