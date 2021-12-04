Clarity Financial LLC Acquires 488 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,960 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $528.93 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The company has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

