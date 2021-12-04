Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CFG traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 5,025,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,633,006. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.37. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

