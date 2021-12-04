Citigroup Lowers Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $13.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,562,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,226,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

