Citigroup Increases Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Price Target to $12.00

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CYXT opened at $10.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.58.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $12,506,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $4,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.