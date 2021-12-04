Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.32% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 106.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 59.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.95. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $80.07.

