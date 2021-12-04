Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7,680.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.30.

