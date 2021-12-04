Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 68,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,945,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAPR opened at $31.58 on Friday. FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16.

