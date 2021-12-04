Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. 26,235,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,435,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.36. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $237.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,550. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.