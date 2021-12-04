Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 3.5%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.69 and last traded at $77.97. 2,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 512,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

