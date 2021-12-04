CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

NYSE CIR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $544.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIRCOR International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of CIRCOR International worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.