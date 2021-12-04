Cipher Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $113,780.34 and approximately $2,661.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00354460 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013430 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001281 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.10 or 0.01670286 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Coin Profile

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

