Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Short Interest Down 19.6% in November

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the October 31st total of 4,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $122,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,019 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 304,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $4,891,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.9% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 63,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 10.2% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $61.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19. Ciena has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

