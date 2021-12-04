Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

CDTX stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CFO Preetam Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,140 over the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

