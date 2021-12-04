Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock.

Cian stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Cian has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

About Cian

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

