Cian (NYSE:CIAN) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cian (NYSE:CIAN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. VTB Capital started coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cian currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.24.

CIAN stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. Cian has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

