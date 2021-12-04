CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CI Financial.

Several research firms have commented on CIXX. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is an increase from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

