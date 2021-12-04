Churchill Capital Corp V Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCV)

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 7,358 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,443% compared to the average daily volume of 477 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCV opened at $9.88 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

