Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $93.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE CHD opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.80.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,985 shares of company stock valued at $6,998,558. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 439,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

