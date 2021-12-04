Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 994,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 93.7 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

CHRRF opened at $2.58 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

