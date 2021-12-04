Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.30.

CHH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total transaction of $845,770.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274 in the last 90 days. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 544,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,717,000 after acquiring an additional 150,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHH traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.93. 257,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,135. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $153.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.65.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

