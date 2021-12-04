China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Up 21.9% in November

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,800 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 223,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 635,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE COE traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $1.39. 431,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,622. China Online Education Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of -0.73.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.25). China Online Education Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $89.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of China Online Education Group from $32.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Online Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers, on demand. The company was founded by Jia Jia Huang, Ting Shu, and Li Ming Zhang in November 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

