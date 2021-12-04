Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 246,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,121 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $149,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of MSCI by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in MSCI by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in MSCI by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,457 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

MSCI stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $632.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.47. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.98 and a beta of 0.98.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

