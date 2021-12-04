Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Has $91.82 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 968,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $91,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

