Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $167,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 6.6% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 22.9% during the third quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 53,259 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $602.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $572.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $478.54 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

