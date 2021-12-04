Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)’s stock price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $60.78 and last traded at $59.90. 16,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.76.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. Equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

