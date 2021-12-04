Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CQP opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $45.75.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc bought 35,044 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

