Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Market Cap Reaches $119,742.60

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $119,742.60 and approximately $90.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013405 BTC.

About Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin uses the hashing algorithm. Cheesecoin’s total supply is 408,869,908 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk . Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheese is an innovative decentralized cryptocurrency with integrated blockchain technology that heeds the needs of its users, investors, and business owners. It was designed to cater to the fundamental everyday need of transacting money while keeping accounts and activities confidential. A process that is only possible due to its peer-to-peer encrypted technology. “

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

