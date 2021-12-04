Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.70 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

