Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,921 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genasys were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Genasys during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Genasys in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genasys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,905 shares in the company, valued at $839,441.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a market cap of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.09 and a beta of 0.46. Genasys Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Genasys Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

