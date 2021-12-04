Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 92,538 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENZ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.34 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $161.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

