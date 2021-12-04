Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VYNE Therapeutics were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYNE. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ VYNE opened at $0.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.72. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 507.14% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE Therapeutics Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

