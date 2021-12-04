Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 6,660 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $828,370.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

