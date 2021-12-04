Ceres Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $231.36 or 0.00479070 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $386,121.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00060127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.82 or 0.08304918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00064891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,222.52 or 0.99850979 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 9,322 coins and its circulating supply is 7,447 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.